5 Restorative Dentistry Procedures

Do you have a chipped tooth that is impacting your confidence to smile in public gatherings or family get-togethers? Restorative dentistry procedure is a commonly used term describing the entire tooth restoration process. It saves and preserves your decayed teeth. These restorative procedures prevent any further damage and ensure you have healthy white teeth. If you are experiencing tooth problems, visit restorative dentistry in Dedham, MA. This article highlights dentistry procedures that repair and revive your teeth. Here we go!

Restorative Dentistry Procedures You Must Consider!

1. Fillings

The filling is a commonly performed restorative dentistry procedure that fills the decayed or destroyed part of your teeth. Since tooth decay gets deeper with time, the best way to spot it is through fillings. Based on the severity of the tooth decay, different kinds of fillings are considered. This makes the tooth surface smoother, allowing you to chew properly.

2. Bridges

Do you have tooth gaps in between your teeth, which is taking a toll on your mental health? A dental bridge is another popular restorative procedure which is fixed within your gums. These are non-removable teeth fixed using high-quality materials that promise longevity and durability.

3. Crowns

Want to improve your tooth appearance and overall aesthetics? Dental crowns are a perfect restorative treatment option generally suggested to patients with wide and deep cavities. Also, if you have minor discoloration or tooth decay, crowns are recommended. During the procedure, the decayed tooth is filed down with the removal of the outer layer. An impression is taken to make a permanent crown fitting. Further, the crown is fixed on your teeth that look the same as your natural teeth.

4. Veneers

Veneers are thin shell-like tooth covers used to hide any minor tooth imperfections like cracks or small chips. Generally, porcelain shells are used with a semi-transparent appearance, which revives your teeth and gives a natural look. It is a straightforward dental procedure with no complicated check-ups and treatments.

5. Implants

It is a complicated tooth procedure where metal screws are placed within your jawbone that act as permanent fixtures to keep implants in place. If you have a missing tooth, it is a perfect dental procedure. It is a lengthy and invasive procedure that promises longevity.

Wrapping Up

Relying on restorative dentistry procedures is a great idea for perfectly aligned white teeth. If you are experiencing dental issues, consider these restorative dentistry procedures.