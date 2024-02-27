BBQs 2U – Must-Have Accessories for Elevating Gozney Arc Experience

The Gozney Arc has taken the outdoor cooking world by storm. Its powerful performance, gas-fuel convenience [with charred wood-like flavour] and yellow arc flame capable of delivering Neapolitan-style pizzas at home are fantastic.

However, you can unlock its full potential and enhance your backyard cookout sessions with a few essential accessories from BBQs 2U.

The store offers free home delivery to consumers across the UK.

– You can transform your oven into a grill with a dedicated grate. Explore versatile cooking, like searing steaks or, making burgers or grilling vegetables. Grate allows you to push your cooking boundaries. Roasting pan – The stainless steel pan allows you to roast succulent meats and veggies and even make desserts to perfection with the full potential of Arc flames.

If you have Gozney Dome, you can check out the

Dome Steam injector – It allows to creation of more moisture inside the oven. The right amount of water is injected to create a stem while baking bread and getting a crispier crust.

– It allows to creation of more moisture inside the oven. The right amount of water is injected to create a stem while baking bread and getting a crispier crust. Dome wood loader –It is specially designed to place and handle wood in the oven without burning your hands.

For your Roccbox, opt for –

Gozney Roccbox woodburner– Attach the woodburner 2.0 and switch between gas-fuel and wood-fired cooking.

Adding a few accessories allows you to unlock culinary possibilities and hone your pizza-making skills.

