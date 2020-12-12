The earth beholds a layer of atmosphere around it. It is a mixture of various types of gasses. Combined, they act as a blanket that protects it in different ways. It prevents harmful rays of the sun from entering the earth’s surface. One category of gases present in the atmosphere is greenhouse gases. They help keep the earth’s temperature warm during the night by trapping some of the sun’s heat rays. One such gas is Carbon dioxide. People can bring some huge CO 2 canisters to refill.

Uses of Carbon dioxide:

CO 2 gas is a useful component in various types of processes. Some of the examples are:

Photosynthesis- Photosynthesis is how green plants manufacture their food with the help of sunlight and chlorophyll. The green plants use water and carbon dioxide as the raw material and manufacture carbohydrates. The plant-eating animals consume the food, and the carnivores get the energy by eating them.

Cold storage- A cold storage is where people can store an excess amount of food materials. They preserve them for future purposes. Several fruits and vegetables grow in a particular season. To make that available in the market in the off-seasons, people store them in the cold storages. Carbon dioxide gas helps to keep them fresh.

Preserving flesh- Carbon dioxide gas in ice form is cold. It requires a low temperature to cool down. It can behold the structure for a lengthy period. The solid-state of CO 2 is known as dry ice. People can store meat using them. It helps to keep them fresh.

Canisters:

Canisters are the containers for storing glasses. Carbon dioxide gas also has some industrial usage. As a result, people need to keep them and also prevent them from mixing with the atmosphere. Some companies deal with huge CO 2 canisters to refill. These canisters then move to their respective industries for further usage. People have come up with various ideas. The companies and industries form the backbone of an economy.

It finally converts into products. There is a variety of them in the market available for several purposes. Carbon dioxide gas plays a vital role in serving the various industries of the country.

The animals breathe in oxygen and exhale out carbon dioxide as a byproduct. This waste material serves the industries in various ways. They act as a vital component of several products that are available in the market.