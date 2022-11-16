Getting a Fair Injury Claim Settlement in Cheyenne: How a Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help

If you suffered injuries because of another person’s negligence, you may want to pursue a personal injury claim. In Wyoming, the party responsible for an accident or the victim’s injuries must compensate the victim for the cost or damage related to the accident. You could be compensated for your medical expenses, lost income, property damage, pain and suffering, and mental anguish.

Personal injury cases come in many forms; however, car accidents, slip and fall accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, workplace injuries, and product liability are the most common. Seeking injury compensation is often challenging, especially if you handle it on your own. If you want to save yourself the stress and headache, you should hire a Cheyenne personal injury lawyer to take care of your claim. Below are what your attorney will do:

File a Claim Promptly

A personal injury claim must be filed as soon as possible after an accident. This way, you do not miss the legal deadline set by the state, which is four years from the date of the accident and injury. Filing beyond this timeline means you cannot get the compensation you need.

In addition, you must also stick to the deadline to pressure the other party to make a fair settlement offer. Insurance companies will try to settle a claim outside of court due to the legal cost associated with trials.

Negotiate a Fair Settlement

It’s not easy to secure adequate compensation for your accident-related injuries and losses. Often, the at-fault party or their insurer will find ways to lower the settlement. Thus, you must negotiate to get reasonable compensation. If you have an attorney working on your claim, they will do back-and-forth negotiations with the insurer for you. An experienced injury attorney is highly trained in negotiations and does not settle for less than what you deserve.

Collect Evidence

For your attorney to have leverage at the negotiation table, they must collect related evidence that supports your claim. While you focus on your recovery, your attorney can collect important evidence for you. This type of evidence depends on the accident that caused your injuries. This evidence can be photos of the injuries and the accident scene, CCTV footage, medical records, witness testimony, and expert testimony. Your attorney will collect evidence that proves your injuries directly resulted from the accident and that you deserve the compensation you demand. Also, your attorney will prove the negligence of the other party.