Getting The Best Accommodation Deals When Going On Holiday To Phuket

When you plan to go to beautiful Phuket on holiday and are keen to get a bargain, there are many ways you can get an excellent accommodation deal in Karon Beach and other parts of Phuket. By shopping around and comparing prices, you can get fantastic deals on luxurious hotels and resorts in Phuket that will help you have an enjoyable holiday. Below you will find some tips to help locate the best deals online and ensure you get a bargain for your dream holiday to Thailand.

Choosing The Best Time Of Year

The time of year you plan to visit Phuket can significantly affect the cost of your accommodation. There are three seasons in Thailand, which are as follows:

Summer: The summer season runs from March to the end of May, the hottest time of the year. However, as fewer tourists visit this time of year, you can find some excellent accommodation deals.

The Rainy Season: The rainy season runs from June to October, and although there may be some rain most days, especially towards the end of the season, the weather is still hot, and you can get a tan. Not as many tourists visit at this time of the year, so some fantastic bargains are available on accommodation throughout Thailand.

The Cool Season: The cool season runs from November to February, the most popular time of the year for tourists in Thailand. Hotels and resorts have less availability at this time of year, and accommodation prices are often higher.

Searching For Suitable Accommodation

Once you have decided what time of year you will visit Phuket, you can start looking at the available accommodation, and many websites can help you with this task. You will want to look at as many websites as possible, as you will often find the same accommodation at different prices, so it can help you get a bargain. Some of the sites you can consider using in your search can include:

TripAdvisor

com

com

Trivago

Expedia

Agoda

Look at all the accommodation options, list your preferred resorts, and then compare the prices. You will also want to try contacting the resorts directly and see if they have any offers or promotions that you can take advantage of, as booking through a third party is not always the cheapest. With a bit of searching, you can find the ideal accommodation for your trip to Phuket, ensure you have a wonderful time, and take home plenty of happy memories.