Rent or Buy? What’s the Best Way to Get a Stairlift?

You may have been considering a stairlift for your home for a while. Stairlifts can be great for those who have any kind of problem with the stairs, as they allow you to zip between floors with minimal effort. But should you opt for a rental or take the plunge and buy?

Stairlift rentals are ideal for short-term use

Not everyone needs a permanent stairlift. Some people need one for a few months, for example, when recovering from an injury or for when an elderly relative comes to stay. Looking for stairlift rental in Aylesbury can be ideal in these situations. Some companies even allow you to rent for a few months, then buy the stairlift if you choose, which can save you money.

Buying can have a few advantages

There can be a few advantages to buying your stairlift outright.

There’s usually a greater choice of models

You can buy more specialist models of stairlift

You have the convenience of owning from day one

It’s ideal for those who want a permanent stairlift

Of course, if you do buy a stairlift and then realise you don’t need it, you can remove it from your home without damaging your property.

When you buy a stairlift, you have two main options; to buy or to rent. What you choose will be up to many factors, from your budget to how long you need it for. Either way, you can take advantage of the convenience of your own stairlift to help you get around.