Things To Do In Bangkok With Your Family While On Holiday

When you are heading to Bangkok with your family on holiday, there are many accommodation options from which you can choose. Bangkok is a vast city, and there are hotels throughout it that may be suitable for your trip. You can select a two-bedroom hotel near the Skytrain for you and your family, which will make travelling around to the various attractions in the city much easier. Below are some things you may wish to explore with your family while in the Big Mango, which can help ensure you have a fantastic holiday.

Visit The Grand Palace

The Grand Palace is a popular attraction for many tourists visiting Bangkok and is an excellent way to spend a few hours. Construction started on the palace in 1782, and it is a vast complex close to the river spanning 218,400 square meters. However, some people will try and scam you and tell you the palace is shut, and you can click here to find out more about this scam.

Enjoy A River Cruise

Depending on where you stay in Bangkok, the Chao Phraya River is an excellent way to get around and can get you to many attractions. You can see many fantastic sights when you travel along the river, and there are also dinner cruises in the evenings that you and your family may love. One of the best sights in the evenings as you cruise the river is Wat Arun, an iconic image of Thailand, which you may want to visit during the day.

Enjoy Some Fantastic Shopping

If the heat is getting too much for you in Bangkok, one way to counter this is by going to one of the many fantastic shopping malls in the city and enjoying some shopping. You can bask in the air conditioning and pick up some excellent bargains or go for something to eat. Cinemas and bowling alleys are also available to help entertain the kids and enjoy a few hours in the cool temperature. Some popular shopping malls you can visit include:

MBK

Siam Paragon

Emporium

EmQuartier

Siam Discovery

Enjoy A Rooftop Meal

You can also visit restaurants for some delicious food at the top of skyscrapers, so you can enjoy fantastic city views while eating. There are several open rooftop restaurants you can enjoy, but ensure you check the weather and that it will not rain. You can enjoy spectacular city views when visiting restaurants such as Vertigo and make fantastic memories of your trip to Bangkok.