To Live a Healthier & More Active Life – You Need To Exercise.

It has been very difficult over the past 2 ½ years working our way through the Covid19 pandemic and now that there seems to be light at the end of the long tunnel, people are starting to get out and about again but they have put on an incredible amount of weight over this time. In many cases, we were not permitted to even leave our homes and so we resorted to eating to fill the void in our boring lives. This excess weight is definitely not good for your health and it is especially not good for your bones and muscles.

Putting on excess weight puts a lot of strain on your whole body and especially the legs. On average, people put on an extra 2 to 5 kg over this time and so it's going to take a lot of work on their part to get their weight down so that they don't experience any injuries. The following are just some of the benefits of living a healthier and more active lifestyle.

You can control your weight – If you have tried to lose weight before then you will know that it’s a lot easier to put it on than it is to take it off again and it can become incredibly frustrating when you put on one or 2 kg over the course of a week. By engaging in regular exercise and making sure that you control the amount of calories that you put into your body, it is quite possible to lose weight in a healthy manner over the course of a few months.

A longer life – None of us want to have to check out before we have to and so keeping your body active and healthy helps it to fight disease that will end up putting you in hospital and maybe ending your life prematurely. It's always best to start an exercise routine in your early years which will follow on into your retirement years as well. It is a natural consequence of getting older that your body will start to store fat and especially in the belly area. Carrying this excess weight is not good for your internal organs and it is not good for your heart either.

Try to find an exercise routine that you enjoy doing and so it will be something that you will be genuinely looking forward to do at the end of the working day.