What To Do When The Toilets In Your Workplace Are Blocked

When the toilets in your workplace become blocked, you will need to fix the problem as quickly as possible before it gets worse. The last thing you will want to have is toilets overflowing and the mess they can cause and having to clean it up. The most likely cause will be a blockage in the drain, and there are things you can do to try and fix this yourself, but you may also need to call an expert plumber to resolve the issue. Below are some tips and advice to help you know what to do and get your toilets unblocked as quickly as possible.

Cleaning Minor Blockages

Calling a plumber to fix the problem can be expensive, but it can be even more costly if you damage the plumbing yourself trying to fix it, so you will need to be careful. However, you can get some professional drain unblocker liquid and use this to see if you can resolve the problem and save yourself from having to call a plumber. You will need to read the instructions carefully, follow them precisely, and see if it works to clear the problem. However, this is a short-term solution, and although the toilets may be draining, there may be an underlying problem that needs fixing, so you may still need to call a plumber to check your drains.

Calling A Plumber

If the problem is bad or you do not want to try fixing it yourself and potentially make the situation worse, you can call a professional plumber and have them look at the blockage. If there are other toilets that you can use, you can block this one off until the plumber can look at it, which means you do not need to book it in as an emergency, which is more expensive. They can use CCTV to inspect the drains and see where the blockage is precisely, and then they can look at removing the blockage from the pipes so they can drain correctly. They will have many different tools that can clear the drains and get them flushing again, and hopefully, they can remove the blockage without having to dig anything up. Once you know the cause of the blockage, you can also help prevent this from happening again by educating your employees.

Educate Your Employees On What They Can Flush

It would amaze you what some people try and flush down the toilet, and these are the things that often cause blockages and need a plumber to remove them. The only things you should flush down the toilet are urine, faeces, toilet paper, and anything else you should put in a bin. If you can stop your employees from flushing things in the toilet that they should not, you can stop the problem from occurring again and help prevent further costly plumber bills. You can click here to see a list of things you should never put down a toilet and share it with your employees so that they know what is and what is not safe to flush in company toilets.