Which Dental Implant Can Improve Your Smile

It can be hard to chew or generally talk if you are missing teeth. Furthermore, they can take away the appearance of your smile, which might lower your self-esteem. Dental implants are a long-term option for missing teeth.

Several implant types can meet your different dental needs. Contact an experienced Irving orthodontist to learn which dental implant can improve the shape of your teeth and your grin.

Which Type of Dental Implant Can Improve Your Smile

Three different types of dental implants can restore and improve your smile after losing a tooth.

Single Dental Implants

A single dental implant may serve as a functional replacement for a single lost tooth. The titanium post used in this fixture is surgically inserted into the patient’s jaw by a dentist.

After the injury has healed, the dentist attaches a prosthetic tooth to an abutment that is attached to the post above the gum line. If required, a patient may benefit from many implantations of this type. After tooth loss, an implant fills in the gaps left by missing teeth, thereby enhancing the patient’s smile and boosting their self-esteem.

All-On-Four Dental Implants

A whole dental arch is substituted with an All-on-Four dental implant. If required, patients may have implants inserted in both their top and bottom dental arches. Four titanium posts are installed in this implant to support the prosthetic tooth arch.

Dental implants protect the health of the mandible, in contrast to removable tooth replacement treatments like dentures. After tooth loss, it replaces the lost tooth root to reactivate the jaw and prevent bone loss. During an oral examination and consultation with your dentist, you can find out if you qualify for dental implants.

Implant-Supported Dental Bridges

A dental bridge supported by implants is the best choice for those who have lost three or more teeth at a time. Two titanium posts are installed in the fixture, one for each side of the prosthetic tooth bridge.

With a dental implant, patients can expect improved speech and eating abilities. They are safe to carry out oral tasks because the implant offers permanent tooth replacement without the risk of slippage.

The Bottom Line

For anybody looking for an affordable way to improve their grin and oral health, dental implants are an excellent choice. Compared to other options on the market, they provide better comfort and usefulness as well as natural looks that mix flawlessly with natural teeth. It is obvious why so many individuals prefer dental implants over other current treatments once you consider all these benefits!